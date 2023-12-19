FIRST WARN FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, highs in the upper 40s Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As we move towards the end of this week, rain chances have increased but remain over the days we discussed Monday. Thursday through the holiday weekend rainfall is anticipated. However, due to new information in the atmosphere, rain chances have increased for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Several short waves will be rolling off the Rockies and continuing to pull through warm moist conditions from the Gulf Coast. Scattered showers develop along these storm systems which will roll nearly one after the other through a five-day period. Any kind of commuting around Thursday through the holiday weekend will be met with wet and slick conditions, and potentially heavy downpours at times. The bulk of our wet weather activity still lies on Christmas Eve. A larger area of low pressure and its cold front will move off the Rocky Mountain west into the Central Plains. Data indicates heavy downpours will be more common along with a few isolated thunderstorms, but severe weather activity is still unlikely. If we continue to keep more of a southerly component with the wind, temperatures will remain within the middle to upper 50s, which puts us in the warm sector of these storm systems. This will limit any opportunity for snowfall within the area to near zero.

Rain Chances (KCTV 5)

The rainfall values between Thursday and Christmas morning Monday are looking to range on average between 3/4 of an inch to an entire inch of rainfall. Local areas may receive up to 1 1/2 inches. Some of the newest data for Saturday indicates more of a heavy cloud trend rather than scattered showers. It seems that the models are picking up a gap between short waves, which would hold off higher chances for rainfall on Saturday. Unfortunately, this is only one new data update so for now, until we are more confident, we will continue to hold a higher rain chance for Saturday along with the First Warn. If we see continuity through the next 12 hours we may lift that First Warn Saturday. For Christmas, the bigger storm system that impacts mainly Christmas Eve still moves through Christmas morning. On and off isolated showers are plausible with overcast skies. Temperatures will remain in the middle and upper 50s.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.