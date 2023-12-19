Driver loses control, hits tree in fatal crash on Cleaver II Blvd.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just before 9 p.m. Monday Kansas City Police responded to calls of a serious car crash on Cleaver II Boulevard and Elmwood Avenue.

Emergency crews confirmed the crash was fatal when they arrived.

Initial investigation shows a black KIA Rondo was driving southbound on Cleaver II at a very high rate of speed.

Just before Elmwood Avenue, the KIA ran off the road, through the grassy median before hitting a large tree.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was the only person in the car.

This is the one-hundredth fatal car crash this year in Kansas City.

