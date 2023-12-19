Aging & Style
‘Deceased prior to being shot’: KCPD updates woman’s death investigation

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department has reclassified the investigation into a woman’s death in late October.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department has reclassified the investigation into a woman’s death in late October.

64-year-old Paulette Barnes was found dead in her apartment on the morning of October 28. The relative who found her called the police when they had not heard from her and went to check on her.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: KCPD investigating the ‘suspicious death’ of a woman in Kansas City

KCPD’s preliminary investigations caused them to rule Barnes’s death as “suspicious,” but on Tuesday they announced that the medical examiner’s office ruled the cause of death as undetermined. They believe that Barnes had died before she was shot, and the case is being reclassified as a death investigation.

CONTINUE READING: Mayor Lucas meets with Dallas developers looking to purchase The Country Club Plaza

