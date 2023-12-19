“Completed as promised”: Missouri governor Mike Parson celebrates completion of Focus on Bridges project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - 250 bridges across the Show-Me State have been repaired or replaced, completing the Focus on Bridges Program.

The last bridge to be replaced is the Blue Ridge Boulevard bridge over I-70 in Independence. The bridge will officially reopen to traffic on December 22.

The Focus on Bridges program started in 2019, targeting Missouri’s 250 poorest bridges. In total, the program cost $351 million. $50 million came from the state’s General Revenue, and the other $301 million in bond revenue was approved by the Missouri General Assembly.

“I think making sure pedestrians can get back and forth across the state is very important,” Governor Parson said. “When you think of ambulances, emergency personnel, and schools you want to get the roads right.”

The Focus on Bridges program started in 2019 in Iron County. Governor Pardon said this project will help catapult the I-70 lane expansion project.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining 10,424 bridges across the state, the sixth most in the nation. On average, these bridges are approximately 49 years old, and most of them were designed to last 50 years.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.