Chiefs Kelce, Mahomes winning facetime during NFL games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you feel like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are everywhere, you aren’t wrong.

The two Kansas City Chiefs stars are known for their success and records on the football field. They are also becoming known as the faces of companies during commercial breaks.

An advertising research firm called iSpot.tv released a report that analyzed NFL TV ads.

The research determined Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce appeared in the most commercials that were aired during NFL games. Even more than friend, and Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Kelce appears in national commercials for Campbell’s, DirecTV, Experian, Lowe’s, Pfizer, and State Farm.

The number of times ads featuring Kelce appeared during games skyrocketed after he started dating superstar Taylor Swift.

According to iSpot.tv, Kelce ads aired 52 times during NFL games on Oct. 1-2. The research firm says Kelce has appeared at least 30 times every week since the first week of the NFL season.

Mahomes is the second highest spokesperson seen in commercials during the NFL season. Chiefs QB1 reps Adidas, head & Shoulders, Oakley, State Farm, Subway, and T Mobile.

The analysis doesn’t consider regional ads for Hy-Vee, CommunityAmerica, or other commercials in which the two Chiefs stars appear.

iSpot.tv said it used information from 52 million smart TVs and set boxes to come up with the results of the analysis.

