Charges filed in 9-car pileup that killed 17-year-old Shawnee Mission Northwest student

Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on Metcalf Avenue at 155th Street.
Police stated a dump truck plowed into nine cars stopped at a red light going southbound on Metcalf Avenue at 155th Street.(KCTV5, Joseph Hennessy)
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Charges have been filed against the man accused of a 17-year-old’s death in late July.

On July 26, 2023, Darrin Joseph Boomershine was driving a Kenworth dump truck on southbound Metcalf Avenue. The light at 115th Street was red, but Boomershine allegedly failed to yield and hit the line of cars that were stopped in front of him at the light.

In total, 9 cars were involved in the collision and 17-year-old Will Ensley was killed.

Darrin Joseph Boomershine
Darrin Joseph Boomershine(Johnson County Courts)

According to Johnson County Court charging documents, Boomershine was driving in “a manner which created an unreasonable risk of injury to the person or property of another” and following too closely to the cars ahead of him.

Boomershine is also charged with driving an unregistered vehicle, with one count alleging that he did not have proper identification on his person to certify that he is “physically qualified to drive a commercial motor vehicle.”

Boomershine’s charges are as follows:

  • Vehicular homicide
  • Registration violation
  • Motor Carrier-Misdemeanor
  • Following too close

On Monday, Boomershine posted a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

There are 41 witnesses listed in the charging documents, including Ensley who would have been in his senior year of high school at Shawnee Mission Northwest.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Police: Teen driver dies after dump truck plows into 9 cars at red light in Overland Park
17-year-old victim of multi-car pileup remembered as hard worker with bright future
Incoming Shawnee Mission Northwest senior identified as victim of dump truck crash
Police: ‘Could take weeks’ until charge is issued in crash that killed SMNW student

