Changes coming to KCTV5 subchannel programming

FILE — A family watches a movie in a house living room.(Pexels | MGN Online)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The new year will bring exciting changes to the KCTV5 programming lineup.

“THE365” is a fresh alternative, featuring blockbuster movies like Will Smith in I Am Legend and Tyler Perry in Madea’s Family Reunion.(KCTV5)

THE365 is a fresh alternative that will be on [station subchannel] starting on New Year’s Day.

THE 365 features blockbuster movies such as Will Smith in “I Am Legend” and Tyler Perry in “Madea’s Family Reunion,” along with hit series such as Oprah Winfrey’s “Queen Sugar.”

You can watch for free over the air with an antenna starting Jan. 1, 2024, on channel 5.2.

Outlaw is a brand-new western television network you can watch for free over-the-air with an antenna premiering Jan. 1.(KCTV5)

From Clint Eastwood to John Wayne and from Randolph Scott to Kevin Costner, there’s a fresh destination to watch iconic and legendary western movies and TV series coming to KCTV5′s lineup.

Outlaw is a brand-new western television network you can watch for free over-the-air with an antenna premiering Jan. 1 on channel 5.5.

With those changes, Circle Country will stop broadcasting on 5.2 Jan. 1, but it will still be free on streaming platforms such as Roku, Samsung TV and more.

