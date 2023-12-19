Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

‘The Big Bang Theory’ actress Kate Micucci says she is cancer-free after surgery

FILE -- Kate Micucci arrives at the premiere of "Lucy and Desi" on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at...
FILE -- Kate Micucci arrives at the premiere of "Lucy and Desi" on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the Directors Guild of America Theater in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actress and comedian Kate Micucci is cancer-free after undergoing surgery to remove lung cancer.

The 43-year-old “Big Bang Theory” actress said her recent operation was successful, and doctors told her she will not need further treatment.

“The surgery last week went great, and all the reports came back that it worked, and I don’t need to do any other treatment,” she said in a TikTok video posted over the weekend.

Micucci initially revealed her diagnosis in another TikTok video posted on Dec. 8, speaking from her hospital bed after her surgery.

She said her cancer was caught “really early.”

“It’s really weird because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life, so, it was a surprise,” Micucci said. “But also, I guess it happens, and so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out, I’m all good.”

In the comments, a fan asked whether she had any symptoms that led her to see a doctor and get diagnosed.

“I had one thing in my bloodwork that came back really high,” Micucci said.

She revealed she had high CRP levels, indicating inflammation somewhere in the body.

“So, I went to a preventative doc who did a few scans. He scanned my heart, and that’s where the spot in my lung was noticed,” she said.

Micucci starred as Lucy in eight episodes of “The Big Bang Theory” and has had numerous other TV and voice roles.

She said she is looking forward to spending Christmas with her 3-year-old son.

According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the U.S., accounting for about 20% of all cancer deaths, though it is mainly diagnosed in older people.

The average age at diagnosis is around 70, with very few diagnosed under the age of 45.

While smoking significantly increases the risk of developing lung cancer, it is possible to happen to people who don’t smoke, due to exposure to secondhand smoke, air pollution or other factors.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — More than 55,000 people filed a property tax appeal with the Jackson County Assessment...
State auditor blasts Jackson County in initial review of property tax assessment
A man is dead after being hit by a car Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas. The crash...
Good Samaritan killed after helping homeless man in KCK
FILE – Emergency room staff said that they are transporting patients to other hospitals and...
Liberty Hospital ER diverting patients to other facilities due to IT issue
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced the new state license plate design on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announces new state license plate design
Donald Erwin, 59, was last seen on Dec. 29, 2013. Police say Erwin's car was found nearly 10...
Car linked to Missouri man missing since 2013 found submerged in pond

Latest News

Nathan Sennett hands furniture to Tori Grasse as they work in hip-deep water on the patio of...
Northeastern US mops up ahead of holidays after deadly storm slams the region, killing at least 5
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen, May 4, 2021, in Washington.
IRS to waive $1 billion in penalties for people and firms owing back taxes for 2020 or 2021
“Largest mass poisoning decision in human history:” A look at lead in America
The Miami skyline is viewed from the Rickenbacker Causeway in South Florida, Dec. 15, 2023....
Immigration and declines in death cause uptick in US population growth this year
FILE - Bryan Kohberger listens to arguments during a hearing, Oct. 26, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho....
Man accused of killing 4 university students in Idaho loses bid to have indictment tossed