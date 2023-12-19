Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Army Veteran and family receives new, mortgage-free home

Operation Homefront
Operation Homefront(KCTV 5)
By Joe Hennessy
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Operation Homefront, based out of San Antonio, Texas, partnered with U.S. Bank to gift Oscar Perez III and his family a home as part of its Permanent Veterans Program.

“I still don’t understand why we were picked,” he said.

He’s lived at more than a dozen addresses since returning, often with extended family. Perez III enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2003 after 9/11 and then deployed to Kuwait in 2004. A severe knee injury while serving as a machine gunner forced him to medically evacuate. Six surgeries later and a year of physical therapy, he medically retired.

The Perez family will receive financial counseling and homeowner education while living mortgage-free in their newly built home for about two years through the program. They will pay off debt and build savings during this time. This newly built home will make the long-held dream of returning to Missouri, near Kristi’s family, a reality.

“Oh my gosh, it just feels like it’s an open slate.”

He said he coaches baseball and would like to get more involved with the sport in a new area with the extra cash they’ll have. They also are working towards creating a home gym in the basement.

“To open my own place and have training for multiple sports not just baseball. I’ve always had friends that told me I need to do it and said they’ll invest but I just never felt like I had the opportunity to it or the ability so it’s amazing,” he said about what could be in the future for them now.

They will receive the deed to the home, mortgage-free when they successfully complete the program.

U.S. Bank supports veterans and military family members through Proud to Serve, an employee-led business resource group. Through Proud to Serve, each new veteran is personally welcomed by leaders who are also veterans. Employees are also encouraged to use internal social networking forums to connect, network, and share stories. The bank employs more than 2,000 veterans, including National Guard and Reserve members.

This is the third home that U.S. Bank will donate to Operation Homefront’s PHV program.

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose programs and services provide relief and recurring family support throughout the year to help military families overcome short-term difficulties, so they don’t become long-term hardships. Since 2012, Operation Homefront has graduated more than 680 families from the PHV program, providing over $103 million in home equity.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — More than 55,000 people filed a property tax appeal with the Jackson County Assessment...
State auditor blasts Jackson County in initial review of property tax assessment
A man is dead after being hit by a car Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas. The crash...
Good Samaritan killed after helping homeless man in KCK
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced the new state license plate design on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announces new state license plate design
Donald Erwin, 59, was last seen on Dec. 29, 2013. Police say Erwin's car was found nearly 10...
Car linked to Missouri man missing since 2013 found submerged in pond
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore runs the ball during warmups before a...
Chiefs place WR Skyy Moore on injured reserve

Latest News

Kansas City Ballet Dancer Aiden Duffy in Devon Carney's The Nutcracker. Photo by Brett Pruitt...
‘Better every year’: KC Ballet’s The Nutcracker brings national acclaim, families together
Hillsdale Lake earns top nod among best fishing destinations
KC Streetcar
KC Streetcar announces its Holiday Hours
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KCTV5, Enchant KC announce complimentary tickets to Enchant for children