With holiday travel, comes the costs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Transportation data provider INRIX reports the best times to hit the road are before lunchtime or after 7 p.m.

Gas Buddy’s tracker of best gas prices shows several stations with the price at $2.39 Monday morning, including:

- The Flash Petro station on West 75th and State Line Road

- The Casey’s at 4111 Blue Ridge Cutoff by the Truman Sports Complex is the same

- The Flying J on North Corrington Avenue

- Sam’s Club on Parallel Parkway

- The Casey’s at Johnson Drive and Woodland Drive off I-435

The highest priced spot according to their tracker on Monday morning is the BP on Van Brunt Boulevard at $2.99.

Travel INRIX reports drivers can expect to pay about the same or less for a gallon of gas than they did last holiday season. Last year, the national average on Christmas Day was $3.10 and New Year’s Day was $3.20.

AAA projects 115.2 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the 10-day year-end holiday travel period. This year’s total number of domestic travelers is a 2.2% increase over last year and the second highest year-end travel forecast since 2000 (when AAA began tracking holiday travel).

2019 remains the busiest Christmas and New Year’s travel period on record with 119 million travelers.

Bus, train, and cruise travel is projected to surpass 2019 too. AAA predicts more than 4 million Americans will look to alternative transportation over Christmas and New Year’s. The demand for cruises has skyrocketed post-pandemic, according to INRIX.

