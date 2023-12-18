Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

With holiday travel, comes the costs

With holiday travel, comes the costs
By Joe Hennessy
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Transportation data provider INRIX reports the best times to hit the road are before lunchtime or after 7 p.m.

Gas Buddy’s tracker of best gas prices shows several stations with the price at $2.39 Monday morning, including:

- The Flash Petro station on West 75th and State Line Road

- The Casey’s at 4111 Blue Ridge Cutoff by the Truman Sports Complex is the same

- The Flying J on North Corrington Avenue

- Sam’s Club on Parallel Parkway

- The Casey’s at Johnson Drive and Woodland Drive off I-435

The highest priced spot according to their tracker on Monday morning is the BP on Van Brunt Boulevard at $2.99.

Travel INRIX reports drivers can expect to pay about the same or less for a gallon of gas than they did last holiday season. Last year, the national average on Christmas Day was $3.10 and New Year’s Day was $3.20.

AAA projects 115.2 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the 10-day year-end holiday travel period. This year’s total number of domestic travelers is a 2.2% increase over last year and the second highest year-end travel forecast since 2000 (when AAA began tracking holiday travel).

2019 remains the busiest Christmas and New Year’s travel period on record with 119 million travelers.

Bus, train, and cruise travel is projected to surpass 2019 too. AAA predicts more than 4 million Americans will look to alternative transportation over Christmas and New Year’s. The demand for cruises has skyrocketed post-pandemic, according to INRIX.

READ MORE: Navigating Busy Holiday Travel

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Southern Bank on W 95th Street
FBI, Prairie Village police searching for suspect in Saturday armed bank robbery
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KCTV5, Enchant KC announce complimentary tickets to Enchant for children
After a drizzly and dreary Saturday, we are drying out into the evening and overnight. Clouds...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Saturday evening begins to dry out making for warmer Sunday
The negotiators were able to talk with the man and safely convince him to leave the residence...
KCPD negotiators safely end standoff with domestic violence suspect
The collision caused the car to catch fire, with KCPD reporting that it was “consumed.”
‘The vehicle was consumed by fire’: KCPD reports fatal wrong-way crash on 71 Highway

Latest News

File: Wet weather forecast for Christmas
Looking ahead to the big holiday weekend, wet weather forecasted for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Looking ahead to the big holiday weekend, wet weather forecasted for Christmas Eve and...
Looking ahead to the big holiday weekend, wet weather forecasted for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
With holiday travel, comes the costs
With holiday travel, comes the costs
Wind Tracker
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Sunny and brisk Monday with highs in the uppers 30s