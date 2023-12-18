Suspect in custody following robbery at Prairie Village bank

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - A suspect is in custody after a bank robbery in Prairie Village on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The Prairie Village Police Department said an individual was taken into custody without incident on Sunday after a bank robbery Saturday at the Great Southern Bank located at 5206 W. 95th Street.

According to an FBI spokesperson, the robbery happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. at the Great Southern Bank on W. 95th Street.

Responding officers confirmed with bank employees that the suspect was a white male wearing a black fleece jacket, blue jeans, a black stocking cap and a black facemask. He was carrying a handgun and left the building with “an undisclosed amount of currency,” walking north.

Great Southern Bank Robbery Suspect (Prairie Village Police Department)

