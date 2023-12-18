State auditor blasts Jackson County in initial review of property tax assessment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Auditor has released a preliminary audit which flat out states the Jackson County Assessment Department failed to comply with state law.

The newly-released report stated property values that increased more than 15% are likely invalid. This means about 69% of all homes in Jackson County are affected.

The preliminary audit calls on County Executive Frank White, the County Legislature and the Assessment Department to offer solutions. The report suggests limiting 2023 values to 15%, using prior years’ assessed valuations or allowing additional appeals.

“Given the objective and irrefutable evidence uncovered by Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick and his team that the Assessor failed to comply with State Law, I am requesting immediate action on the part of the Board of Equalization to set a “cap” on 2023 Assessed value increases,” said County Legislator Sean Smith.

What the audit reveals about physical inspections

The audit focused on a lack of physical inspections despite them being required by state law.

The audit pointed out homeowners should have been notified and offered interior inspections at the same time as exterior inspections.

The county has painted a picture of a careful process of physical inspections which involve tape measurements of the exterior of homes and their workers knocking on doors. Many homeowners called that fiction and say that simply did not happen.

They point to Ring doorbells that would have captured video of someone being on their property.

A KCTV5 investigation analyzed pictures from physical inspections in one Independence neighborhood that revealed an employee did 52 inspections in 36 minutes. It averages out to about 41 seconds per property.

Homeowners told KCTV5 they have no memory of this employee taking measurements, knocking on doors or leaving behind clear information to allow them to request an interior inspection.

The state audit concluded homeowners should have received clear information about their rights but did not.

The preliminary audit confirmed complaints from homeowners across Jackson County that questioned how the county could make sweeping changes based on little information.

Data expert and homeowner Preston Smith immediately reacted to the findings.

“What the Assessment Department and Frank White have done to the people of Jackson County is criminal. I am anxiously awaiting to hear whether the State Auditor will be making criminal referrals to the Attorney General. But justice should occur and we are not there yet,” said Preston Smith.

Smith helped KCTV5 reveal a major data error the county was forced to correct.

More than 550 homes were assessed at 356,270—most were recent sales. This included a million-dollar property and two empty lots.

A record 55,000 appeals were filed in Jackson County.

The state auditor’s office will continue with its review and issue a final report in 2024.

