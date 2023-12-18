Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Royals trade pitcher for Orioles minor-leaguer

FILE: Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jonathan Heasley delivers in the first inning of a...
FILE: Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jonathan Heasley delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Royals general manager J.J. Picollo’s attempt to be more transactional has been largely successful this off-season.

On Monday, Kansas City officially announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha and made a trade with the Baltimore Orioles. The trade sent right-handed pitcher Jonathan Heasley to Baltimore in exchange for minor league right-hander Cesar Espinal.

The trade brings Kansas City’s 40-man roster back to 40 players.

Heasley appeared in 36 games for the Royals over the past three seasons. He had a 5-11 record with a 5.45 ERA and last year made 12 relief appearances with a 7.20 ERA.

Espinal is an 18-year-old who pitched in nine games for the DSL Orioles Orange in 2023. Espinal had a 2-1 record and a 3.18 ERA in 34 innings pitched.

He was signed as a 16-year-old out of the Dominican Republic.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Southern Bank on W 95th Street
FBI, Prairie Village police searching for suspect in Saturday armed bank robbery
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KCTV5, Enchant KC announce complimentary tickets to Enchant for children
A man is dead after being hit by a car Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas. The crash...
Good Samaritan killed after helping homeless man in KCK
After a drizzly and dreary Saturday, we are drying out into the evening and overnight. Clouds...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Saturday evening begins to dry out making for warmer Sunday
The collision caused the car to catch fire, with KCPD reporting that it was “consumed.”
‘The vehicle was consumed by fire’: KCPD reports fatal wrong-way crash on 71 Highway

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run...
Royals trade Olivares for Pirates minor-leaguer
FILE – San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael Wacha throws to the plate during the first...
Starting pitcher Michael Wacha gets $32M, 2-year deal with Royals
Milwaukee Brewers' Hunter Renfroe reacts after hitting an RBI single during the third inning...
Reports: Royals address corner outfield with addition of veteran Hunter Renfroe
FILE — Crowds gathered at the Truman Sports Complex for the Kansas City Chiefs season-opening...
Jackson County chair proposes Chiefs, Royals stadium tax extension be put on April ballot