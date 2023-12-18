Royals trade pitcher for Orioles minor-leaguer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Royals general manager J.J. Picollo’s attempt to be more transactional has been largely successful this off-season.

On Monday, Kansas City officially announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha and made a trade with the Baltimore Orioles. The trade sent right-handed pitcher Jonathan Heasley to Baltimore in exchange for minor league right-hander Cesar Espinal.

The trade brings Kansas City’s 40-man roster back to 40 players.

Heasley appeared in 36 games for the Royals over the past three seasons. He had a 5-11 record with a 5.45 ERA and last year made 12 relief appearances with a 7.20 ERA.

Espinal is an 18-year-old who pitched in nine games for the DSL Orioles Orange in 2023. Espinal had a 2-1 record and a 3.18 ERA in 34 innings pitched.

He was signed as a 16-year-old out of the Dominican Republic.

