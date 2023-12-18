Aging & Style
Looking ahead to the big holiday weekend, wet weather forecasted for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Looking ahead to the big holiday weekend, wet weather forecasted for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Looking ahead to the big holiday weekend, there is a signal for some wet weather for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The unfortunate news is the temperatures will be well above the freezing mark which means we will be seeing rain rather than snow for the holiday. Right now, the Chiefs forecast for Christmas Day here at home will feature morning shower possibilities and temperatures in the mid-50s. Our long-range models aren’t lining up with each other, one model (Euro) showing more widespread steady rainfall, while GFS is showing a smaller chance. The First Warn Weather Team is leaning toward the more widespread showers (Euro) because this model has been performing better over the past several weeks. We will continue to update you as more data surfaces.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

Looking ahead to the big holiday weekend, wet weather forecasted for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
