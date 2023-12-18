Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Late Missouri rally not enough as Tigers fall to Seton Hall 93-87 at T-Mobile Center

Seton Hall guard Al-Amir Dawes, center, shoots over Seton Hall guards Dylan Addae-Wusu (0) and...
Seton Hall guard Al-Amir Dawes, center, shoots over Seton Hall guards Dylan Addae-Wusu (0) and Isaiah Coleman (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes equaled his season high with 25 points and Seton Hall held off a furious comeback in the final five minutes to post a 93-87 win over Missouri in Kansas City on Sunday night.

The Pirates are now 2-0 all-time against the Tigers. Seton Hall’s only other meeting with Missouri was in the second round of the 1992 NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Pirates won, 88-71.

Seton Hall led by as many as 19 points with under six minutes left by shooting 58.9% from the field (33 of 56), including hitting 10 of 23 from long range.

Dawes drilled a 3-pointer with 5:53 left to give Seton Hall a 75-56 lead, but the Tigers quickly cut the deficit to single digits after Sean East II hit from 3, Tamar Bates hit two free throws and knocked down a 3 and East hit two free throws and a layup with 3:32 left to make it 76-70 and cap a 14-1 run. Jaden Bediako answered with a layup and after Trent Pierce hit a Missouri 3, Dawes hit two free throws to push the Seton Hall lead back to nine points, 82-73 with 1:49 left.

ALSO READ: Baseball America names Mizzou coach ‘Trailblazer of the Year’

After Nick Honor converted two free throws for the Tigers, Kadary Richmond muscled his way to the basket for a layup and Bediako added two free throws to give the Pirates a double-digit lead, 86-75. Dylan Addae-Wusu converted 4 of 6 from the foul line, Dawes was 1 of 2 and Richmond hit a pair in the final minute to preserve the win.

Dawes was 9 of 16 from the field, including 4 of 11 from behind the arc to lead the Pirates (7-4). Addae-Wusu was 4 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 20 points, six rebounds and six assists. Dre Davis had 19 points and eight rebounds, Richmond had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists and Bediako had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Tamar Bates was 4 for 4 from three and 4 for 4 from the line to lead Missouri (7-4) with 22 points. East finished with 16 points and six assists and Honor was 4 for 4 from the foul line to add 14 points.

Seton Hall plays host to No. 5 UConn on Wednesday. Missouri plays No. 16 Illinois in St. Louis on Friday.

ALSO READ: The AP All-America team is loaded with 5th- and 6th-year players, including LSU’s Heisman-winning QB

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Southern Bank on W 95th Street
FBI, Prairie Village police searching for suspect in Saturday armed bank robbery
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KCTV5, Enchant KC announce complimentary tickets to Enchant for children
After a drizzly and dreary Saturday, we are drying out into the evening and overnight. Clouds...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Saturday evening begins to dry out making for warmer Sunday
The negotiators were able to talk with the man and safely convince him to leave the residence...
KCPD negotiators safely end standoff with domestic violence suspect
The collision caused the car to catch fire, with KCPD reporting that it was “consumed.”
‘The vehicle was consumed by fire’: KCPD reports fatal wrong-way crash on 71 Highway

Latest News

Kerrick Jackson
Baseball America names Mizzou coach ‘Trailblazer of the Year’
Luther Burden III, Missouri, 5-11, 208, So., St. Louis, Missouri
SEC schedule reveal pairs Mizzou with old Big 12 foe Oklahoma
Missouri running back Cody Schrader (7) celebrates next to the Battle Line trophy after the...
The AP All-America team is loaded with 5th- and 6th-year players, including LSU’s Heisman-winning QB
Kansas guard Elmarko Jackson (13) shoots over Missouri forward Noah Carter, center, during the...
No. 2 Kansas slides past Mizzou in Border War showdown