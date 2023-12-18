KC Streetcar announces its Holiday Hours

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In observance of the season, the KC Streetcar will not be running on its regular schedule.

The KC Streetcar will observe the following hours of operation during the holidays:

December 24: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

December 25: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

December 31: 7 a.m. – 2 a.m. (One additional hour of service)

January 1, 2024: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

