KC Streetcar announces its Holiday Hours

By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In observance of the season, the KC Streetcar will not be running on its regular schedule.

The KC Streetcar will observe the following hours of operation during the holidays:

  • December 24: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • December 25: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • December 31: 7 a.m. – 2 a.m. (One additional hour of service)
  • January 1, 2024: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Visit here for a full list of KC Streetcar hours of operation.

The KC Streetcar is also online at www.kcstreetcar.org and on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

