KC Streetcar announces its Holiday Hours
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In observance of the season, the KC Streetcar will not be running on its regular schedule.
The KC Streetcar will observe the following hours of operation during the holidays:
- December 24: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- December 25: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- December 31: 7 a.m. – 2 a.m. (One additional hour of service)
- January 1, 2024: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Visit here for a full list of KC Streetcar hours of operation.
The KC Streetcar is also online at www.kcstreetcar.org and on X, Facebook, and Instagram.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.