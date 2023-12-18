Aging & Style
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announces new state license plate design

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced the new state license plate design on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced the new state license plate design on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.(Gov. Laura Kelly)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - The result of a second attempt at a new Kansas license plate was announced Monday by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly.

Kelly shared the winning design which received 53 percent of the vote in a week-long voting process that resulted in nearly 270,000 votes being cast.

“It’s great to see Kansans’ passion for representing our great state,” Kelly said, after an initial design received backlash resulting in a do-over to the process. “Now, we can move forward on a design that received the majority support and get clearer, safer license plates on the streets as soon as possible.”

According to the Governor’s Office, the voting process was the first time the state allowed public input on the standard license plate tag. Votes that were cast by non-Kansas zip codes were removed from the final vote tally. The State also said no additional costs were added due to the re-design as existing contracts with Kansas-based design firms covered both.

Kelly also responded to many of the publicly-shared designs circulating on social media.

“So many of the designs circulated on social media and sent to my office are beautiful works of art but, unfortunately, cannot be used given the strict public safety, printing and branding guidelines the new license plate has to meet,” she said. “Kansans will notice that license plates across the country are moving to simpler designs -- that’s because of law enforcement and license plate reader requirements. Our number one priority with these license plates is safety.”

The second-place license plate received 19 percent of votes. A re-design of the originally shared license plate with a varied shade of blue across the top received the lowest percentage of votes among the five options.

Kansas residents were given the opportunity to vote on a new design in December after a...
Kansas residents were given the opportunity to vote on a new design in December after a previous design released by the state drew backlash.(Smith, Angela L. | KWCH)
ALSO READ: A real plateful: Kansas man’s license plate collection dates back more than a century

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

