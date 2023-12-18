Aging & Style
How to pay Jackson County property tax bill under protest

More than 54,000 property owners have filed for appeals to their newly assessed values in...
More than 54,000 property owners have filed for appeals to their newly assessed values in Jackson County.(KCTV5)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Auditor points a finger and said the Jackson County Assessment Department violated state law over the latest property assessments.

The audit also said homeowners should have received clear information about their rights, and steps that could be taken, but did not.

Property owners will need to pay in full by the end of the year or face a penalty. One suggestion from the Missouri State Auditor’s office is to pay the tax bill “under protest.”

Anyone who wants to pay under protest is required to follow specific steps.

READ MORE: State auditor blasts Jackson County in initial review of property tax assessment

Taxpayers paying under protest are required to pay the full tax bill by the deadline. In Jackson County, the deadline is December 31, 2023. This is also the case for anyone disputing an assessment.

In addition to payment, the property owner needs to file a written statement explaining the grounds on which the protest is based with the collector.

The statement must include the fair market value of the property claimed by the taxpayer, if the assessment is disputed.

Anyone who pays under protest must also file a petition in court to recover the amount protested within 90 days. If the petition is not filed within 90 days, the protest becomes void and the money in question will be paid to the taxing authority instead of the property owner.

Additional information about how to pay under protest can be found online at revisor.mo.gov. The county also suggests consulting an attorney with any questions.

ALSO READ: $356,270 is Jackson County’s favorite assessment number. Why that might be wrong.

According to the Jackson County website, paying under protest is not a requirement for property owners who currently have a property under appeal with the Board of Equalization if the appeal results in a refund.

The county warns in this case, paying under protest could delay when the refund can be issued.

Any payment made under protest, with the corresponding letter, can be mailed to:

Kansas City, MO 64121-9747

P.O. Box 219747

Attention: Protest

Jackson County Collector

