Homicide near Roberts & Bales Avenue in KCMO
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide in the area of Roberts and Bales.
There was a call of shots fired in the area around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday evening.
Police are investigating the area to determine what led up to the incident as well as what parties are involved.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
