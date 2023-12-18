Aging & Style
Homicide near Roberts & Bales Avenue in KCMO

The Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide in the area of Roberts and Bales.
The Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide in the area of Roberts and Bales.(kctv)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide in the area of Roberts and Bales.

There was a call of shots fired in the area around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Police are investigating the area to determine what led up to the incident as well as what parties are involved.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

