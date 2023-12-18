Hillsdale Lake earns top nod among best fishing destinations

HILLSDALE LAKE, Kan. (KCTV) - Hillsdale Lake is among the 10 best winter fishing destinations for 2024.

This according to FishingBooker, an online platform for finding and booking fishing trips across the country.

It announced its list of the top 10 winter fishing spots for 2024, to help anglers find the right place to cast a line this winter.

Hillsdale Lake is a freshwater lake with over 50 miles of fishable shoreline surrounded by greenery just outside Kansas City.

White bass, largemouth bass, and walleye all call Hillsdale Lake home, the crown jewels are said to be the crappie. While fish usually head for depths with cold weather, the crappie keep on frequenting the rocky shorelines in winter.

The full list of 10 best winter fishing destinations, in no particular order, includes:

Hillsdale Lake, KS

South Padre Island, TX

Biloxi, MS

Sports Coast, FL

Daytona Beach, FL

New River, VA

Kentucky Lake, KY/TN

South Platte River, CO

Lake Mead, NV/AZ

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

FishingBooker chose the destinations based on a combination of factors, including quality of fishing in winter, weather in winter, proximity to urban centers, accessibility, and natural beauty.

