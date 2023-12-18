Good Samaritan killed after helping homeless man in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man is dead after being hit by a car Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.

The crash happened at the intersection of I-635 and N 38th Street shortly after 1:30 p.m. A pedestrian, identified as an 80-year-old Black man, had gotten out of his car to give money to a homeless man. While walking in the street, he was hit by a car. When police arrived, they announced the man dead at the scene.

“The guy come over and told me ‘Jesus loves [me]’ and handed me a $20 bill because he knows I’m homeless there,” said Robert Richardson, who spoke with the victim moments before he passed away. “He went to walk away, then I heard a loud crash, turn around, and the man had been hit by a car.”

Roberts knew the man who gave him the $20.

“Twice I’ve met him before,” Roberts said. “Both times, he was there to help me and tell me that Jesus loved me. Then, when I turned, I told him, ‘Jesus loves you, too.’ He came back and gave me $20 and said, ‘I want you to know Jesus does love you,’ and then he walked away, and then the car hit him.”

KCK police continue to investigate what caused the deadly crash. KCKPD told KCTV5 the department has been in touch with the driver who hit the victim.

“We’ll have to write it all up, send it over to the courts, and see what they want to do about it. I’m not positive exactly what the situation was with the driver,” said KCKPD spokesman Tom Tomasic. “We’ll have to go from there and see what they want to do with it.”

Richardson, the homeless man, is known by many in the area. He says he will remember the victim forever.

“He was doing God’s work. That’s to say the least,” Richardson said. “May God bless his soul.”

KCK police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

