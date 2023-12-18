Aging & Style
Gladstone Police: Foul play not suspected in death of Jayden Robker

Jayden Robker.
Jayden Robker.(Provided by the FBI)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) -- Police announced Monday that a death investigation following 11-year-old Jayden Robker’s February disappearance has concluded.

Gladstone Police said “an extensive inquiry involving multiple agencies uncovered no signs of foul play surrounding the passing of Jayden.”

Robker’s body was found in March in a pond near Gladstone, Missouri. He had been missing since Feb. 2, 2023.

Jayden was last seen at the QuikTrip just off Highway 169 and NW Englewood Road on the afternoon of Feb. 2. He had ridden his skateboard from the nearby Lakeview Terrace Mobile Home Park where he lived with his family. He was out to trade Pokémon cards, but he never returned home.

Previous coverage: ‘I’m heartbroken’: Jayden Robker’s mom speaks after missing son’s body is found

