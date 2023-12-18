Aging & Style
FORECAST: First Warns in place for Thursday, Saturday and Sunday

By Alena Lee
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After a cold front passed through the area temperatures got stuck in the upper 30s Monday afternoon. Tonight will feature a clear sky with light southeast winds that will help send the low down near 24 degrees by daybreak on Tuesday. While it will be a cold start it should get warmer by the afternoon. Winds will come in from the south and southwest with temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 40s. You may be seeing a lot more high clouds across our skies as well which may block some sunshine. However, it won’t stop temperatures from getting warmer each day. We are expecting highs back in the 50s on Wednesday and it looks like the warmth sticks around for the rest of the week and into the holiday weekend.

This warmth will be accompanied by a pretty unsettled weather pattern starting Thursday. Look for multiple chances for rain to move in and out of the area, with most of the rain on the light to moderate side. Eventually a bigger system will form bringing widespread rain over the weekend with some pockets of heavier rain possible Christmas Eve night. This could cause some delays or slow-downs during one of the biggest weekends for traveling. Make sure to check back with the First Warn 5 weather team as we continue to fine tune the forecast.

