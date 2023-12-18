FIRST WARN FORECAST: Sunny and brisk Monday with highs in the uppers 30s

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We have officially issued a First Warn in our forecast for the end of our outlook. This means Sunday, Christmas Eve is looking likely for widespread showers, but that’s nowhere near the beginning of where we see wet weather. Two areas of upper-level, low pressure seem to form on the western side of the central Plains gathering moisture from the south, scattered showers are looking more impactful starting Thursday of this week and will continue through Friday. Saturday, these upper-level, low-pressure systems exit to the east, but a new area of low pressure develops off of the Rockies and Colorado. This storm system will drop a cold front and drive through the Missouri River valley by Sunday morning. As it stands right now, the storm system slowly moves through the area Christmas Eve Sunday through Christmas Day dropping rainfall totals ranging between a 10th of an inch to 1/2 inch.

We anticipate seeing changes in the aggressiveness of this wet weather, and even timing of the storm system. Throughout the next several days there is an opportunity for this forecast to change, but please be aware that the holiday is expected to be soggy overall. In the meantime, high-pressure is centered within central Kansas, allowing for clear sunny conditions by this afternoon, but a pull-through of colder air out of the northwest remains allowing temperatures to only increase to the upper 30s and lower 40s this afternoon, which is near average. That being said, wind gusts up to 30 mph this morning into the early afternoon will be common. With temperatures in the 30s and 40s, feel like temperatures are expected in the lower 20s and lower 30s. Heavy sweaters and jackets to start. The day will be a good idea and it looks like they may be warranted throughout the afternoon. Gust will subside by the final bell for the kids, which is near 3 or 3:30 this afternoon but will revisit Tuesday and Wednesday from the south as high-pressure exits to the east. Luckily temperatures will rebound quickly and by Wednesday, middle to upper 50s are expected for afternoon highs.

