FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cool temps expected for Monday, lead into warmer rest of week

A cold front will slide in tonight through early Monday bringing a quick shot of cooler air our way. Look for a mainly sunny sky Monday afternoon as temperatures get stuck in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. It will be just a tad bit breezy with sustained winds from the northwest between 10 and 15 mph with gusts up near 20 at times. That will make it feel even colder for much of the day. The good news is warmer weather returns by Tuesday with highs back in the 40s and a breezy south wind. We’ll continue the warming trend through much of the week, but we’ll also see an unsettled weather pattern arrive by Thursday. We’ll be watching for off and on rain chances late this week with the arrival of a bigger system over the holiday weekend. Since we are going to be so warm the primary precipitation type we’re expecting is mainly rain. This could impact holiday travel so make sure to check back in with the First Warn 5 weather team as we fine tune this forecast.

