Do good for the environment and donate old holiday lights

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo wants your old, unused holiday lights to be recycled.

The new ones can stay up this holiday season but your old, unused holiday lights can be recycled properly.

KC Zoo Conservation and Education Director Stacia Pieroni said, “Last year, we had over 1,500 pounds of lights so that’s a little more than four reindeer, what they would weigh, or close to what a polar bear would weigh.”

It’s a simple process -- pull up to the zoo, head into guest relations with lights, and dump them in a bin. Whether it’s one bulb or entire strands of lights that you no longer need, they can go in the bin.

“Instead of just throwing those in your trash, they’re going to go to the landfill and we want to keep that stuff out of the environment, and of course reuse anything we can,” said Pieroni. “We want to make sure we all have a healthy environment. It’s something that we pride ourselves on being a leader in the community.”

Lights contain plastic, glass, copper, and sometimes even lead -- all of them can be harmful to the environment.

The zoo is currently open seven days a week, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The zoo will close at 2 pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

The effort is going on through January 7.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.