DA: Officers’ actions justified after suspect shoots Fairway police officer

FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office determined a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper and a Mission Police Officer were justified when they shot and killed Shannon Marshall inside a Mission QuikTrip in August.

The information is part of the review completed by the DA following the death of Marshall and Fairway Police Officer Jonah Oswald.

The series of events that led to the deaths of the two men started after a man reported Marshall and Andrea Cothran stole his Jeep from a Lenexa QuikTrip.

According to information provided by the DA, Lenexa police responded to the report of the stolen SUV and began chasing it. At one point, the DA said Cothran rammed a police car. The chase reached speeds of up to 120 miles an hour on the interstate as a Kansas Highway Patrol Officer joined in the pursuit.

ALSO READ: Good Samaritan killed after helping homeless man in KCK

Cothran allegedly crashed the stolen Jeep on the exit ramp from I-35 to Lamar.

A Lenexa Police Officer told the DA’s office that she thought Cothran and Marshall could try to steal a car from another nearby QuikTrip.

She arrived at the convenience store and noticed two people walking into the bathrooms, according to information released by the DA’s office. An officer arrested Cothran inside the women’s restroom.

The officers allegedly located Marshall inside the men’s restroom when officers arrived. He refused to surrender.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper tried to kick the stall door open, but could not open it. The trooper backed away to let Officer Oswald and another officer try to open the stall door. According to information from the DA, when Oswald tried to push open the door Marshall shot the officer, critically injuring him.

ALSO READ: State auditor blasts Jackson County in initial review of property tax assessment

According to the review by the DA’s office, an officer opened the men’s restroom door from the hallway and exchanged gunfire with Marshall.

The Trooper also exchanged gunfire with Marshall before telling the DA he realized he was alone in the bathroom with a gunman who shot a police officer.

The Trooper told the DA’s office he pulled himself above the partition between the stalls and shot down at Marshall as he held a gun in his hands.

Marshall died at the scene. Oswald died at a hospital the following day.

Evidence collected from the scene of the shooting shows the gun Marshall used to kill Oswald was stolen by Marshall and Cothran in Tennessee.

An autopsy showed Marshall died from multiple gun shot injuries. Toxicology tests showed Marshall had methamphetamine, amphetamine and norfentanyl in his system at the time of his death, according to the Medical Examiner’s office.

Cothran is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery fleeing law enforcement, theft and reckless driving. She is scheduled to be in court again in March.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.