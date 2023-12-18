Chiefs tickets for AFC Divisional Round playoff game on sale Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As they come down the home stretch of the regular season, Chiefs fans can feel pretty confident of a home playoff game. And maybe two!

While the chance of locking up home field advantage for the duration of the playoffs remains slim, the Chiefs can guarantee a home game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium with a Christmas Day win against the Las Vegas Raiders. That would clinch an eighth consecutive AFC West title and a home game in the Wild Card round. Tickets for that potential game are already on sale.

The Chiefs announced Monday morning that tickets for an AFC Divisional Game at Arrowhead will go on sale to the public on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Jackson County taxpayers will get first dibs with a presale window from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. that day.

Season ticket members will also get a shot at the tickets at 10 a.m. before they go on sale to the public.

All ticket delivery will be mobile only and the ticket office will not be open for any walk-up sales for postseason tickets.

To purchase the tickets, click here.

