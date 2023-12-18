‘Better every year’: KC Ballet’s The Nutcracker brings national acclaim, families together

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Since its founding in 1957, the Kansas City Ballet has become a staple of KC’s storied art scene. For many families, its impact on the holiday season has been passed down through generations and for dancers, the company’s acclaim is reaching national levels.

Just within earshot of the Kauffman Center stage while a pianist kept time for the dancers’ warmups, Artistic Director Devon Carney sat down with KCTV5 to discuss this year’s KCB production of The Nutcracker.

Often beginning his answers with a joke (“Oh, I wandered in one day and they said, ‘You want a job?’” he responded when asked how he found his way to KCB), Carney touched on many aspects of why The Nutcracker is so special, particularly here in Kansas City.

The show is a powerhouse of constantly changing scenes, costumes and characters, and its fantastical nature brings audiences a “very great sense of wonderment,” Carney described.

“There are two hours where you get an opportunity to really just go on a journey with Clara and experience what the holidays can be from this beautiful, innocent, child-like point of view,” he said. “And I think there’s something very genuinely interesting and attractive to that.”

(Left) Kansas City Ballet Dancer Taryn Pachciarz with Company Dancers in Devon Carney's The Nutcracker. (Middle) Kansas City Ballet Dancers Joshua Bodden, Amanda DeVenuta and Kansas City Ballet School Students. (Right) Kansas City Ballet Dancers and Second Company Dancers in Devon Carney's The Nutcracker. (Brett Pruitt & East Market Studios | Kansas City Ballet Media)

This broad appeal has made The Nutcracker an icon of ballet worldwide. For Kansas City, it has served as a measuring post for KCB’s reputational growth, both within the local community and in the national spotlight.

Since Carney reimagined it in 2015, his production of The Nutcracker has been to the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. twice– an honor that many productions would only hope to receive once. That experience has been “mind-blowing, frankly,” he said, and it reinforces the work he and the rest of the KCB do as “ambassadors for the cultural arts of our city.”

This ambassadorship, as Carney put it, is about far more than national recognition for Kansas City. It’s just as much about increasing KCB’s reputation for diversity and inclusion within the art form.

Ballet has long been an art form dominated by light skin tones, and KCB has historically been no exception. Since he was appointed artistic director in 2013, Carney’s emphasis on making KCB into a more diverse and culturally aware environment has made a difference to both dancers and audience members alike.

“Dancers who are of different diverse backgrounds can point to Kansas City Ballet and say ‘Hey, I see someone that’s like me there in Kansas City- I wanna be there.’” Carney said. “And the same holds true for our community and for our audiences that come to see our performances. There is someone [on stage] that somebody in that audience can relate [to], and that’s important to me because it’s important that you see yourself when you’re in the audience or when you’re in a group of dancers.”

The Bolender Center just across the street from Union Station is the Kansas City Ballet's main studio. (KCTV5)

The Nutcracker’s strength as a show and as a commitment to representation is evident in its popularity. For many families, it’s a yearly tradition that spans generations.

“I ran into somebody yesterday who said ‘My daughter and I have been coming to The Nutcracker for 20 years and we do it every year and we love it and it’s part of our holiday experience,’” Carney said, noting that it’s common for as many as three or even four generations of family members to come see the show together.

In part, he attributes this to the nature of the show itself, describing it as a “great sort of entry point” into the world of ballet.

“When you come into this theater, there are things that are exciting for a five-year-old, eight-year-old, twelve-year-old, you know, all the way up to however old you might be,” Carney said. “So there’s always something here for everyone, and no one can get really that bored ever because there’s a constant change of scenery, constant change of pace.”

“We come into the theater and we are transported to somewhere. We’re not sure where it’s going to be, but we know it’s going to be a beautiful and wonderful experience.”

As for the future of the Kansas City Ballet, Carney is optimistic. “We are a company that is on the rise,” he said.

“Now I’m in my 11th season with the company and, you know, we built an incredible group of dancers that are now here living in the city, making their livelihood, and contributing to this community through their time here with us.”

He said the dancers’ technical abilities are “getting better and better every year” and “the quality of what we put on stage is increasing.”

This bodes well for those who have already seen the show this year or who are planning to in its final week. KCB has eight performances in the week leading up to Christmas Eve and tickets for them can be purchased online using the links below.

Remaining Shows:

“You can be assured– guaranteed– that you’re going to have a great time and you’re gonna walk away going ‘I wanna go back,’” Carney said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.