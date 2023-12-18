Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Ashcroft: No evidence of Missouri lawmaker’s claim of foreign election interference

Democratic Rep. Sarah Unsicker failed to show “any evidence” of misconduct
FILE - Missouri's Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft speaks, Nov. 7, 2017, in Valley...
FILE - Missouri's Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft speaks, Nov. 7, 2017, in Valley Park, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Joe McLean (KCTV5)
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said there is no evidence to the claim that unregistered foreign agents are interfering in Missouri’s elections.

Ashcroft, who is running for the Republican nomination for Governor, made a statement in response to accusations from State Rep. Sarah Unsicker, who until Thursday, was running for attorney general as a Democrat.

“At this point in our review we have not been provided any evidence that even remotely relates to Missouri election interference,” Ashcroft said in a press release. “The information provided thus far does not indicate any violation of Missouri Election Law. Therefore; without additional information and specific allegations regarding the election violation we can take no further action.”

According to Ashcroft, his staff sent Unsicker a form used to lodge an official complaint of election interference.

Unsicker replied to the request by saying, “While this complaint involves a political opponent, I do not believe I can say anything further with regards to this complaint.”A day earlier, Unsicker announced she will no longer be running for attorney general as a Democrat.

ALSO READ: Execution date set for Missouri man who killed his cousin and her husband in 2006

Unsicker’s claims were made against her primary opponent, Elad Gross, a civil rights attorney and former assistant attorney general.

Unsicker alleged that because his mother had served in the Israeli military in the 1970s, and emigrated to the U.S. in the 1980s, that it should be concluded that both she and Gross are, in 2023, working on behalf of the Israel Defense Forces to interfere with Missouri’s elections.

Uniscker has recently been criticized by members of her own party for her association with Eric Garland, the person who originally made the accusations against Gross, and Charles Johnson, whom the Anti-Defamation League brands an alt-right activist who has publicly questioned the number of deaths in the holocaust.

She was later stripped of her committee assignments and faces calls from within the Democratic caucus to remove her.

Unsicker did not respond to questions about whether she’ll continue her campaign for attorney general as an independent or as a Republican.

ALSO READ: House Democratic leader files abortion rights resolution as she runs for Missouri governor

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Great Southern Bank on W 95th Street
FBI, Prairie Village police searching for suspect in Saturday armed bank robbery
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KCTV5, Enchant KC announce complimentary tickets to Enchant for children
A man is dead after being hit by a car Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas. The crash...
Good Samaritan killed after helping homeless man in KCK
After a drizzly and dreary Saturday, we are drying out into the evening and overnight. Clouds...
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Saturday evening begins to dry out making for warmer Sunday
The collision caused the car to catch fire, with KCPD reporting that it was “consumed.”
‘The vehicle was consumed by fire’: KCPD reports fatal wrong-way crash on 71 Highway

Latest News

Great Southern Bank on W 95th Street
Suspect in custody following robbery at Prairie Village bank
Kansas City Ballet Dancer Aiden Duffy in Devon Carney's The Nutcracker. Photo by Brett Pruitt...
‘Better every year’: KC Ballet’s The Nutcracker brings national acclaim, families together
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced the new state license plate design on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announces new state license plate design
One man died and a police officer was critically injured after a shooting at a QuikTrip in...
DA: Officers’ actions justified after suspect shoots Fairway police officer