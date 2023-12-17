Wreaths Across America honored veterans for holidays

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - It’s the holiday season and many honored veterans across the metro for this year’s Wreaths Across America Day.

Veterans laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa received special recognition with a ceremony.

Each branch in the military were honored with a wreath and salute.

After the ceremony family, fellow veterans and volunteers placed wreaths on the graves of those who served.

Organizers with Catholic Cemeteries of Northeast Kansas said it’s a way to remember the life they lived.

“To be a part of I guess that journey for people, that realization sometimes, by having events like this, I think it’s great, it brings the catholic community together, it allows us to better serve our families,” said Bryan Alonzo with Catholic Cemeteries.

Nearly 850 wreaths were laid at the Resurrection Cemetery, with 1200 veterans being honored across different cemeteries.

One navy veteran said it was an honor to place them.

“Just to show are gratefulness for the sacrifice, were just blessed to be here,” said Robert Stark.

This year more than 2 million veterans’ wreaths will be placed across local and national cemeteries, veterans’ memorials and historic sites.

