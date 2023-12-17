Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Officials: 4-year-old killed in road rage incident

A young boy was killed in a road rage incident in Lancaster, California, according to officials. (SOURCE: KCBS)
By KCBS via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Calif. (KCBS) – A 4-year-old boy tragically died in California after officials said he was shot in a road rage incident.

There has been no memorial yet, just a small section of crime scene tape was left where deputies blocked off a block of Sierra Highway Friday night after the preschooler’s death.

Investigators said the boy was shot while sitting in the back seat of his parents’ car.

Deputies said the family was out doing some shopping when they were cut off by an aggressive driver who began following them, then pulled alongside the family’s car and started shooting as they drove down the street just before 7:30 p.m.

Investigators said the little boy was hit in the torso and his mom and dad drove him to the hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Lancaster Mayor Rex Parris said he spoke to the friends of the boy’s family.

“I know that they attend church regularly,” he said. “I’ve talked to members of the church they go to. You know the entire congregation is just devastated, I mean, could you imagine?”

The mayor said that 45 days ago, the city installed a safety net of cameras that helped find the shooter, along with the victim’s dash cam.

Authorities said the suspect’s car was found in the immediate area and they arrested a 29-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman for murder.

Investigators have not yet released the names of the suspects. The mayor said he’s been told they are gang-affiliated.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KCTV5, Enchant KC announce complimentary tickets to Enchant for children
FILE — One bill pre-filed in the Missouri House of Representatives would crack down hard on...
Missouri Dept. of Revenue owed more than $78 million in delinquent temporary tag fees
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks during a news conference following an NFL...
Report: NFL fines Andy Reid & Patrick Mahomes for referee criticism
Great Southern Bank on W 95th Street
FBI, Prairie Village police searching for suspect in Saturday armed bank robbery
The collision caused the car to catch fire, with KCPD reporting that it was “consumed.”
‘The vehicle was consumed by fire’: KCPD reports fatal wrong-way crash on 71 Highway

Latest News

A young boy was killed in a road rage incident in Lancaster, California, according to...
Officials: 4-year-old killed in road rage incident
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israel faces new truce calls as errant killing of captives adds to concern about its wartime conduct
Pope Francis blows a candle on a cake as he celebrates his birthday with children assisted by...
Pope Francis’ 87th birthday closes out a big year of efforts to reform the church, cement his legacy
Parents of babies born on Dec. 13 at Reading Hospital were given friendship bracelets.
Hospital gifts parents of babies born on Taylor Swift’s birthday with friendship bracelets