No persons of interest identified in shooting homicide of man in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An ongoing homicide investigation is underway after the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department found a man dead on Saturday.

Just after 11:30 a.m., KCPD officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Garfield, and the person who made the 911 call led officers to a residence.

When officers entered the residence, they found a man they later identified as 41-year-old Eric Hayden unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound. Hayden was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical crews.

KCPD detectives started their investigation as a “suspicious death,” but later ruled it a homicide investigation based on Hayden’s bodily trauma and other evidence at the scene.

It is unknown what circumstances led up to the shooting and police do not have a person of interest or anyone in custody at this time.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel are collecting more evidence from the scene as well as witness statements.

If anyone was in or around the area at this time and saw or heard anything, they are asked to contact Homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

