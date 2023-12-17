Aging & Style
KCPD negotiators safely end standoff with domestic violence suspect

The Kansas City Police Department was able to end a standoff Saturday night with no injuries...
The Kansas City Police Department was able to end a standoff Saturday night with no injuries to the suspect, victim, or officers.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department was able to end a standoff Saturday night with no injuries to the suspect, victim, or officers.

Saturday around 5:45 p.m., KCPD was dispatched to a residence in the 5000 block of Woodland Avenue on a disturbance call between a male suspect and a female victim. When officers arrived, the man grabbed the woman while holding a knife and refused to release her.

Officers were able to create a “safe distance” and negotiate with the man until he released the woman so that officers could bring her to safety.

At that point, additional officers surrounded the residence to prevent the man from attempting to escape and to protect neighbors, then brought in additional resources and trained negotiators.

The negotiators were able to talk with the man and safely convince him to leave the residence just before 8:30 p.m.

The man was taken into custody and there were no injuries to anyone involved.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

