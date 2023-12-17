Aging & Style
KCPD investigate standoff with possible armed suspect, domestic violence possibly involved

File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police are investigating a standoff with a possible armed suspect.

Near Woodland Avenue, police say a person is inside a residence refusing to exit for an investigation of a domestic violence assault.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

