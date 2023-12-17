KCFD issues generator safety tips after 3 people died from carbon monoxide poisoning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kanas City Fire Department is urging generator safety after a second carbon monoxide leak in the same east Kansas City neighborhood.

Three people are dead, and another is in critical condition after fire crews believe a generator was used inside of a home near Fuler Ave. That comes more than a month after three others died from a carbon monoxide leak just a few blocks away.

“The deaths of these six are all preventable,” said KCFD Chief Michael Hopkins.

Hopkins said, first and foremost, never use a generator inside or near any windows.

“If you are going to have to use a generator, you need to use it outdoors; I know people don’t like to put them outside, but if you put it inside, you’re going to get carbon buildup,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins also said it’s important to use CO detectors in your home and in your garage.

“The fire department provides smoke detectors for free; you can contact our fire prevention office to bring you a smoke detector, and they can set it up,” Hopkins said.

If you need a CO detector, you can email healthy.homes@kcmo.org.

Hopkins said exposure to carbon monoxide can kill you in minutes; that’s why it’s important to know the symptoms.

“Unfortunately, a lot of times, these types of incidents, these individuals lay down and go to sleep, and then they just never wake up,” Hopkins said. “But, if you’re up and about, you’re going to have the headaches, the nausea, and potential vomiting.”

Heip Tran lives nearby and said most people speak Spanish and are not aware of carbon monoxide safety.

“They are not exposed to the heating and things like that, I guess, because they come from a different region,” Tran said. “They do not know how to do that, or they are not aware of that; they don’t even know how to get someone to do that for them.”

That’s why Hopkins said starting on Monday, they’re going to work with KCPD and other organizations to reach more people about the risks.

“We’re going to be reaching out to Telemundo KC now that it’s in the area, and any organizations in the area that we can to try and get this information out to our Spanish-speaking community and educate them,” Hopkins said.

