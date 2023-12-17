Aging & Style
K-State's win streak ends at 5 with loss to Nebraska

Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma puts up a shot during the second half of an NCAA college...
Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma puts up a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Brandon Zenner
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas State scored just 12 points in the second half, wasting away a halftime lead in a 62-46 loss to Nebraska on Sunday at Bramlage Coliseum.

Kansas State trailed 25-22 before going on a 12-3 run to seize momentum, but Nebraska’s seven made 3-pointers kept them in it and limited the Wildcats’ lead to 34-31.

The second half was a different story. Kansas State made just 4 of 25 shots and went 0-for-12 from 3-point range in the second half. The Wildcats only made two shots in the final 18 minutes of the game.

Nebraska outscored K-State 31-12 after halftime.

Nebraska’s Rienk Mast led all scorers with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Juwan Gary added 13 points and 18 boards for the Huskers, while Brice Williams added 10 and 9.

Kansas State was led by Cam Carter’s 12 points and Tylor Perry’s 11. Arthur Kaluma added 8 points.

The Wildcats will face Wichita State at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Copyright 2023 KWCH.

