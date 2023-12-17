Aging & Style
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Saturday evening begins to dry out making for warmer Sunday

By Warren Sears
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
After a drizzly and dreary Saturday, we are drying out into the evening and overnight. Clouds will also start to slowly clear to the east into Sunday morning. We are expecting nighttime lows to take a dip to the lower 30s. Sunday looks to be the nicest of the weekend days. We are trending back to near 50 degrees with a good deal of sunshine as clouds decrease throughout the day. Those across central Missouri will hold onto the clouds the longest. Another front comes through Sunday night and tanks our temperatures into Monday. Highs will only be in the upper 30s and lower 40s with a strong northwest wind to start the week. That means wind chills will only be in the 20s. There is a nice warm up into the middle of the week. We should be back to the 50s by Wednesday through the end of the week. There is another storm system that could bring some rain by Thursday and Friday. Our model guidance is not in great agreement just yet, so we are keeping our confidence low for right now.

