FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cold front overnight brings cold conditions for Monday

By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Happy Sunday! It is only a week until Christmas, but it won’t feel like it today as temperatures will be about 5-10 degrees above where they should be. I’m already tracking the next system which could move through at the end of next week which could impact holiday travel, so we are going to be watching this very closely over the next few days. The models are lining up a little bit better today with timing, so I have increased the chance to 30% for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be very warm during this time so we will just be looking at rain, and it could be heavy at times. Again, this system is 5 days so a lot will vary over the next several days.

Tonight, another dry front moves through, bringing cold conditions for the start of the work week with highs in the upper 30s and feels like temperatures in the 20s! Above-average temperatures are back on Tuesday, and winter begins on Thursday! If you were dreaming of a white Christmas, temperature will trend above average for next weekend and through the rest of the year.

