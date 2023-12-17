Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.
Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – Arizona authorities said five children died after a fire broke out at a home Saturday evening.

Bullhead City officials said the fire was called in around 5 p.m. at a home located close to the Colorado River.

Officials said the five children were ages 13, 11, 5, 4 and 2 years old.

A police spokesperson said no adults were in the home at the time of the fire.

An investigation into the fire is underway, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
KCTV5, Enchant KC announce complimentary tickets to Enchant for children
FILE — One bill pre-filed in the Missouri House of Representatives would crack down hard on...
Missouri Dept. of Revenue owed more than $78 million in delinquent temporary tag fees
Great Southern Bank on W 95th Street
FBI, Prairie Village police searching for suspect in Saturday armed bank robbery
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks during a news conference following an NFL...
Report: NFL fines Andy Reid & Patrick Mahomes for referee criticism
The collision caused the car to catch fire, with KCPD reporting that it was “consumed.”
‘The vehicle was consumed by fire’: KCPD reports fatal wrong-way crash on 71 Highway

Latest News

Multiple people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash in a...
Multiple people sent to the hospital with life threatening injuries after rollover crash in Colorado Springs parking lot
The scene on Dec. 16, 2023.
5 people crushed after car tips over while doing donuts in shopping center parking lot
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm about its conduct in Gaza
A late-year storm has unleashed heavy rain and gusty winds as it barrels up the East Coast.
Storm drenches Florida and causes floods in South Carolina as it moves up East Coast
A massive storm is expected to bring wind gusts and heavy rain across Florida affecting...
Storm preps: Massive storm system threatening millions