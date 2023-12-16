‘The vehicle was consumed by fire’: KCPD reports fatal wrong-way crash on 71 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was killed in an early morning wrong-way car crash in Kansas City, Missouri.

Just after 4 a.m. on Saturday, a blue Nissan Sentra was driving south in the northbound lanes of US 71 Highway when it approached a curve just north of 85th Street. The driver couldn’t negotiate the curve and went off the left side of the road, hitting the concrete barrier at the end of the bridge.

The collision caused the car to catch fire, with KCPD reporting that it was “consumed.”

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

Northbound US 71 Highway was closed off at 85th Street for about two and a half hours as crews worked to clear the scene. It has since been reopened but the incident is still under investigation.

KCPD says this is fatality #99 as compared to #84 at this same time last year.

