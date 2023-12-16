Aging & Style
Royals trade Olivares for Pirates minor-leaguer

Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run...
Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals traded outfielder Edward Olivares for a minor-leaguer from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Deivis Nadal, a 21-year-old infielder in the Pirates farm system was acquired by Kansas City in the deal that was announced Friday evening.

Nadal played in 101 games for Low-A Bradenton in 2023 and hit .212 with 51 runs scored, 15 doubles and 8 home runs.

He was signed by the Pirates as an undrafted free agent in July 2018.

Olivares played parts of four seasons with the Royals, appearing in 217 games with the club prior to the trade. In 2023, he appeared in a career-high 107 games, hitting .263.

