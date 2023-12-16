Kansas City approves plans to restore historic black co-op

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City council has approved plans to give new life to one of the oldest black co-ops in the country. They’re moving forward on negotiations with private developers to restore Parade Park.

Located next to 18th and Vine, the historic housing community was incorporated in 1963. Mayor Quinton Lucas explains how with time, long-term repair issues began to develop including maintenance problems and even fires. Those fires have left two of the buildings unoccupied.

These issues have become expensive and passed along as rising costs to residents.

“With the carrying charges, we were able to meet the bill. When we didn’t, they had to pull away from everything else to pay the bill and that’s why no one could move in,” said resident Lynn Williams.

Parade Park has been Lynn Williams’ home for more than 25 years. She moved there to be close to family and her neighbors became chosen family.

“Anybody in the neighborhood that passed away, somebody would go around and take a collection for them. We were just close. We knew everybody. You didn’t have problems with kids because we knew your parents,” said Williams.

She says with time this changed with more people moving out and fewer people moving in. The 510-unit building is home to more than 200 residents.

City officials say the condition of the building declined.

“We had some people that died down here that could’ve been in comfort. We had a lady that lived down here, the ceiling fell on her, and she’s sickly. We had a man down there who was blind who walked down his steps and stepped in the water because his pipe broke,” said Williams.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development has set March 2024 as the foreclosure date on the property. If the city’s bid to acquire Parade Park goes through, the city has selected Indianapolis-based developers Flaherty and Collins Properties to demolish the buildings.

They will rebuild it as a mixed-use community with both residential and commercial elements. The city plans for it to serve residents of varied income levels.

We wanna make sure in the same way that Parade Park had lawyers and doctors and folks who worked in every walk of life, we’re gonna do that again. So you can be a retiree who doesn’t have a regular income, you can be someone who’s making a good one, live in this neighborhood.

“We wanna make sure that in our community, particularly in our black community, we are still able to have that sort of income diversity in connection with what we have to offer and I think this neighborhood will be unique in Kansas City,” Mayor Quinton Lucas.

The plan is to continue serving its existing residents and restore its original glory.

“I think this could be one of the most exciting projects in Kansas City over the years ahead and we are very proud to be able to preserve this neighborhood,” said Lucas.

The city is working with the Housing Authority to figure out housing accommodations for residents during the redevelopment.

