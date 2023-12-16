Johnson County moving toward homeless service center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Johnson County is one step closer to having its first 24-hour, 365-day per year homeless services center.

The county’s Board of Commissioners executed a contract to buy the La Quinta and old Denny’s buildings near 95th Street and I-35 on Thursday night. The county plans to turn the buildings into a center that will provide the homeless with a short-term shelter, as well as connect them with health services.

Johnson County says its homeless problem has grown since 2020, and that it is something they want to address.

“I think it’s no surprise to folks that the pandemic has exacerbated homelessness as a problem,” said Mike Kelly, the Board Chairman for the Johnson County Board of Commissioners.

Nationwide, the United States saw a 12% increase in homelessness this past year.

“Our point-in-time count was 235. Any given day, 235 people out in the rain tonight, looking for help,” said Kelly.

According to the county, more than 1/5th of Kansas’ entire population lives in Johnson County, while the county accounts for 36% of the state’s economy.

“With that growth comes new challenges,” Kelly said. “There are people in need right here in Johnson County. They were born and raised in Johnson County, our brothers, our sisters, and we wanted to address that.”

The county approved a purchase price of $6 million for the La Quinta and the old Denny’s building off I-35 and 95th Street. Some in the area have been shocked by the price, but Johnson County says it is getting a good deal.

“In terms of the cost of the facility, we were kind of looking for a unicorn,” said Kelly. “I can tell you, it would cost a whole heck of a lot more to build something from scratch, so we are satisfied with the price.”

Now, the county enters a 270-day due diligence period to evaluate the property. The county also needs to find an organization to run the planned homeless services center. Its location is seen as a huge asset.

“Sometimes, I feel like there is a perception of Johnson County, both externally and internally in Johnson County, that isn’t necessarily the case,” Kelly said. “A lot of people will be able to be served in a location that is right on I-35, that is transit served, that is easily accessible.”

Johnson County is not yet sure when the first homeless person will be able to receive services at the location. However, the 270-day due diligence period began on Friday – as the city starts to evaluate whether the buildings will suit their needs.

