FIRST WARN FORECAST: Very chilly Monday with wind chills in the 20s

By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Morning showers are moving out while another round is expected to wrap around this afternoon, but not everyone will see the showers. There is only about a 30% chance for showers with the best chance between 2- 4 p.m. We could pick up an additional 0.01-0.15 inches. 

Showers will clear out overnight night as well with the cloud cover. This afternoon temperatures hover in the low to mid 40s which is average for this time of year. I’m already tracking out the next system which could move through at the end of next week which could impact holiday travel, so we will be watching this very closely over the next few days. The models do not agree on timing or intensity, so confidence is low at this point.

On Sunday, we will rebound to the low 50s, but another dry front moves through bringing cold conditions for the start of the work week with highs in the upper 30s and feels like temperatures in the 20s! Above-average temperatures are back on Tuesday, and winter begins on Thursday!

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

