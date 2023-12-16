Aging & Style
FBI reports bank robbery in Prairie Village

Great Southern Bank on W 95th Street
Great Southern Bank on W 95th Street(KCTV5)
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City FBI reported a Saturday morning bank robbery at a local branch in Prairie Village.

According to an FBI spokesperson, the robbery happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. at the Great Southern Bank on W 95th Street.

At this time, additional details have not been provided while the FBI works to confirm more information.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

