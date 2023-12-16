FBI, Prairie Village police searching for suspect in Saturday armed bank robbery

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - The FBI and Prairie Village Police Department are investigating an armed bank robbery that took place Saturday morning.

According to an FBI spokesperson, the robbery happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. at the Great Southern Bank on W. 95th Street.

Responding officers confirmed with bank employees that the suspect was a white male wearing a black fleece jacket, blue jeans, a black stocking cap and a black facemask. He was carrying a handgun and left the building with “an undisclosed amount of currency,” walking north.

No injuries were reported and no other customers were present at the time of the robbery.

The Prairie Village Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 913-642-5151 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

