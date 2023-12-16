FBI, Prairie Village police searching for suspect in Saturday armed bank robbery

Great Southern Bank on W 95th Street
Great Southern Bank on W 95th Street(KCTV5)
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - The FBI and Prairie Village Police Department are investigating an armed bank robbery that took place Saturday morning.

According to an FBI spokesperson, the robbery happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. at the Great Southern Bank on W. 95th Street.

Responding officers confirmed with bank employees that the suspect was a white male wearing a black fleece jacket, blue jeans, a black stocking cap and a black facemask. He was carrying a handgun and left the building with “an undisclosed amount of currency,” walking north.

Responding officers confirmed with bank employees that the suspect was a white male wearing a...
Responding officers confirmed with bank employees that the suspect was a white male wearing a black fleece jacket, blue jeans, a black stocking cap and a black facemask. He was carrying a handgun and left the building walking north with “an undisclosed amount of currency.”(Prairie Village Police Department)

No injuries were reported and no other customers were present at the time of the robbery.

The Prairie Village Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 913-642-5151 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

CONTINUE READING: Judge seals Grayson O’Connor case, including all charges and documents

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KCPD says this is fatality #99 as compared to #84 at this same time last year.

‘The vehicle was consumed by fire’: KCPD reports fatal wrong-way crash on 71 Highway

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCTV5 Staff
One person was killed in an early morning wrong-way car crash in Kansas City, Missouri.

News

This incident is just blocks away from a similar incident in November, where three men were...

Carbon monoxide poisoning in KCMO leaves three dead, one in critical condition

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Zoë Shriner
On Saturday, the Kansas City Fire Department reported a triple fatality carbon monoxide call.

News

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Very chilly Monday with wind chills in the 20s

Updated: 8 hours ago
|

News

The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners has approved a $6 million purchase for a...

Johnson County moving toward homeless service center

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mark Poulose
Johnson County is one step closer to having its first 24-hour, 365-day per year homeless services center.

Latest News

News

Johnson County moving toward homeless service center

Updated: 17 hours ago
|

News

For many, the trees are trimmed and the anticipation is mounting for celebrating Christmas...

Kansas honors lives of those killed in violent crimes

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Betsy Webster
For many, the trees are trimmed and the anticipation is mounting for celebrating Christmas with family. Others, meanwhile, are experiencing their first holiday season without someone they love.

News

For many, the trees are trimmed and the anticipation is mounting for celebrating Christmas...

Kansas honors lives of those killed in violent crimes

Updated: 17 hours ago
|

Crime

KCPD identifies 14-year-old killed in shooting in area of St. John, White Ave.

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Gabe Swartz
Police responded to a shooting call shortly after 7 p.m. Friday night in the area of St. John and White Ave.

News

FILE - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach answers questions from reporters during a news...

Kansas’ top court says a GOP election law is vague and revives a lawsuit against it

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
A Kansas law that makes it a felony to impersonate an elections official is vague enough that voting rights advocates can pursue a legal challenge, the state’s highest court ruled Friday.

News

Preserving Parade Park

Updated: 20 hours ago
|