Chiefs ink competes for Super Bowl of tattoos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Chiefs tattoo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce celebrating the recent Super Bowl victory will be competing against other Kansas City tattoo artists in January.

The 99 percent complete tattoo on Christian Lara’s right leg took around 10 hours of diligent work from Vincent Torrentt of La Plaza Tattoo and Art Gallery.

“We’re gonna win,” Lara said. “Let me revise that. He’s gonna win. I’m not winning this, I just get to be the lucky one to have it on me.”

Torrentt won against 300 artists when he submitted a cat woman tattoo in a different competition.

Torrentt will touch up Lara’s tattoo during the Inkmasters competition in mid-January. He’s used to doing Chief’s tattoos. He estimated that 70 percent of the tattoos that are drawn in Kansas City to be the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Logo with the “KC” inside or the Royals’ “KC.”

“If you can’t do an arrowhead, just stop,” Torrentt said. “I’ve come to the point where I could just draw an arrowhead, my eyes closed.”

Torrentt is from Chicago originally, and became a professional tattoo artist four years ago. When he was younger he got into some trouble and spent time in prison. Afterwards, he moved to Kansas City after his family encouraged him to change his environment.

“It was a culture shock to me when I came out here, and I was like ok. I worked for Harley Davidson, and then I was doing tattoos out of my home, just trying to grow,” Torrentt said.

He was finally given a chance to be an apprentice in a shop, and he credits his fiancee for helping him to recognize the opportunity.

“With tattooing it just give the world an opportunity to see the creative side that I can do,” Torrentt said. “I put this on somebody’s body, and I take a lot of pride in that, because this is something that’ll be around for the rest of their life.”

Torrentt and Lara are planning more tattoos for Lara’s leg. They want it to be a tribute to Kansas City sports.

“We’re gonna do the first Super Bowl that they won with Len Dawson,” Lara said. “Whole leg of just iconic legends, so to speak, you know like Len Dawson – can’t beat that guy.”

