Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

Topeka woman sentenced to prison for fleeing police while impaired

39-year-old Adrianna Pacheco was sentenced to more than three years in prison.
39-year-old Adrianna Pacheco was sentenced to more than three years in prison.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 39-year-old woman will serve more than three years in prison after attempting to flee police while under the influence.

Adrianna E. Pacheco of Topeka was sentenced to 37 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

The charges were the result of a March 17, 2020, incident when a motorist alerted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to a possibly impaired driver. Authorities spotted Pacheco’s vehicle driving recklessly westbound on the Kansas Turnpike near mile marker 191.

Court documents said Pacheco refused to stop when emergency lights were turned on by police and drove at speeds higher than 90 miles per hour. She eventually stopped after exiting the turnpike and entering a Topeka residential neighborhood. In that neighborhood, she struck a parked car.

Pacheco pleaded no contest on Oct. 23, 2023 to 12 months of post-release supervision.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, center, attended the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game against the Chicago...
Star power: Kansas City celebrates Taylor Swift going local
Cielito Lindo
Fire breaks out at popular Lawrence restaurant
In 2021, there were 20 cases and calls regarding overdoses in Kansas. In 2022, there were 22...
Accidental weight loss drug overdoses on the rise: ‘They accidentally inject the whole pen’
A First Warn has been issued for Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.
FORECAST: FIRST WARN issued for Friday rain
“Whether it’s extra cleaning, swapping out water bowls, like the shared water bowls,” Wiltz...
Mysterious illness negatively impacting business at KC-area doggy daycares

Latest News

Lucy Zimmerman, 12, ends her first season on the Mission Trail basketball team with two...
‘I can do it’: 12-year-old reflects on buzzer-beating shot
KCTV5, Enchant KC announce complimentary tickets to Enchant for children
Buzzer-beater to win Olathe Middle Schools 7th grade Championship
Buzzer-beater to win Olathe Middle Schools 7th grade Championship
A B2 Stealth Bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base flies over Kauffman Stadium during the...
County legislators disagree on putting stadium tax on agenda before future Royals site determined