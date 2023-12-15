Topeka woman sentenced to prison for fleeing police while impaired

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A 39-year-old woman will serve more than three years in prison after attempting to flee police while under the influence.

Adrianna E. Pacheco of Topeka was sentenced to 37 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections for one count of possession of methamphetamine and one count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

The charges were the result of a March 17, 2020, incident when a motorist alerted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to a possibly impaired driver. Authorities spotted Pacheco’s vehicle driving recklessly westbound on the Kansas Turnpike near mile marker 191.

Court documents said Pacheco refused to stop when emergency lights were turned on by police and drove at speeds higher than 90 miles per hour. She eventually stopped after exiting the turnpike and entering a Topeka residential neighborhood. In that neighborhood, she struck a parked car.

Pacheco pleaded no contest on Oct. 23, 2023 to 12 months of post-release supervision.

