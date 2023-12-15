Aging & Style
Outside Your Window
3 Degree Guarantee
High School Star of the Week
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
KCTV5 Cares

State troopers honor fallen officer by delivering gifts to children

State troopers honor fallen officer by delivering gifts to children
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Highway patrol troopers on both sides of the state line teamed up to surprise kids with toys and spread a little holiday cheer.

The gifts were collected during the 21st Annual Trooper Michael Newton Toy Drive is named after an MSHP trooper who died in the line of duty on May 22, 2003.

Newton was 25 and a father of two boys. A distracted driver slammed into his patrol car on the shoulder. He had stopped someone for a traffic violation along I-70 in Lafayette County. He was sitting in his patrol car when a pickup pulling a flatbed trailer veered into the shoulder and hit his patrol car.

“His nickname was smiley, he smiled all the time and he was full of joy,” Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant, Andy Bell said.

Sgt. Bell said over 10,000 toys have been given out to kids since the drive started.

This year, one toy at a time, holiday wishes are being checked off the wish lists for kids at the hospital. Child life Specialist, Lexi Beaman said the toys can be a sense of peace during a stressful time.

“Just seeing the toys light up and seeing the kids smile is great,” Beamon said.

Troopers have already collected enough toys for the kids this year but said donations are a year-long effort. Anyone trying to get involved in the drive can contact Missouri State Highway Patrol.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift, center, attended the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game against the Chicago...
Star power: Kansas City celebrates Taylor Swift going local
Cielito Lindo
Fire breaks out at popular Lawrence restaurant
In 2021, there were 20 cases and calls regarding overdoses in Kansas. In 2022, there were 22...
Accidental weight loss drug overdoses on the rise: ‘They accidentally inject the whole pen’
A First Warn has been issued for Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.
FORECAST: FIRST WARN issued for Friday rain
“Whether it’s extra cleaning, swapping out water bowls, like the shared water bowls,” Wiltz...
Mysterious illness negatively impacting business at KC-area doggy daycares

Latest News

State troopers honor fallen officer by delivering gifts to children
State troopers honor fallen officer by delivering gifts to children
The KC Wheel had its grand opening today and for one couple, it was a full circle moment....
Coming Full Circle: KC Wheel makes grand opening while couple relives proposal memories
The wait is over! KC Wheel opens in downtown Kansas City
The wait is over! KC Wheel opens in downtown Kansas City
Whatsoever Community Center
McDonald’s helps local non-profit move forward after fire