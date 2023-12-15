State troopers honor fallen officer by delivering gifts to children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Highway patrol troopers on both sides of the state line teamed up to surprise kids with toys and spread a little holiday cheer.

The gifts were collected during the 21st Annual Trooper Michael Newton Toy Drive is named after an MSHP trooper who died in the line of duty on May 22, 2003.

Newton was 25 and a father of two boys. A distracted driver slammed into his patrol car on the shoulder. He had stopped someone for a traffic violation along I-70 in Lafayette County. He was sitting in his patrol car when a pickup pulling a flatbed trailer veered into the shoulder and hit his patrol car.

“His nickname was smiley, he smiled all the time and he was full of joy,” Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant, Andy Bell said.

Sgt. Bell said over 10,000 toys have been given out to kids since the drive started.

This year, one toy at a time, holiday wishes are being checked off the wish lists for kids at the hospital. Child life Specialist, Lexi Beaman said the toys can be a sense of peace during a stressful time.

“Just seeing the toys light up and seeing the kids smile is great,” Beamon said.

Troopers have already collected enough toys for the kids this year but said donations are a year-long effort. Anyone trying to get involved in the drive can contact Missouri State Highway Patrol.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.